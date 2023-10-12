Xing urges stronger S. Korea-China-Japan cooperation amid 'era of great change'

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming called Thursday for strengthened cooperation between South Korea, China and Japan to deal with what he called "new challenges," such as "unilateralism" and "Cold War ideology."

Xing made the remark during his congratulatory speech at a forum in Seoul, stressing that world politics has currently "entered an era of great change in a hundred years."

"The international political situation has changed significantly in recent years and cooperation between South Korea, China and Japan is facing new challenges with the prevalence of unilateralism, power politics and a Cold War ideology," he said. "We must read the trend of the times and gather our historical wisdom while continuing with our strategic commitment."

Xing then urged the three countries to "realize open regionalism and multilateralism in its truest sense," and to oppose any behavior that could lead the region to a "Cold War or Hot War."

"We must sternly oppose decoupling and the severance of industrial chains initiated with several different aims," he said.



view larger image Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming speaks during the opening ceremony at the 10th CJK Cooperation Dialogue on Oct. 12, 2023, to discuss the development of South Korea-China-Japan ties. (Yonhap)

Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security, echoed Xing's view on the need to step up trilateral cooperation in the wake of North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

"Navigating ways for sustainable cooperation among South Korea, Japan and China is not an option but a must amid the rapidly changing international politics," Kim said in his keynote speech.

He stressed the North's nuclear and missile program is a shared threat among the three countries.

Addressing the forum, Mondo Yamamoto, acting deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, also stressed that cooperation among the three countries is open to "many possibilities."

