(LEAD) South Korea to deploy additional flight to repatriate nationals from Israel

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to send another flight to Israel this week to repatriate its nationals amid deadly clashes between the country and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In an emergency notice the South Korean Embassy in Israel said the government is preparing a flight scheduled for departure on Friday night (local time) to facilitate the return of South Korean residents and travelers who wish to leave the country.

"Under current plans, the aircraft will arrive Friday, but its exact departure time is undecided," the emergency notice said on its website.

Earlier in the day, the foreign ministry said about 720 South Korean nationals remain safe in Israel.

Some 540 South Koreans were confirmed to be living or staying long term in the Jewish state, with about 180 others remaining there for a short stay, as of Thursday, ministry spokesperson Lim Su-suk said in a press briefing.

A total of 192 South Koreans returned home aboard a flight from Tel Aviv on Wednesday, the first flight that brought South Koreans home since the conflict erupted Saturday.

They were among some 480 South Korean tourists visiting Israel when the attack began. Of them, 27 people crossed into Jordan via a land route.

Another 30 people flew out of Israel on Thursday (local time) aboard a Turkish Airlines flight, heading for a third destination, according to the ministry.

No South Korean casualties have been reported from the armed clashes so far.



view larger image Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk speaks during a regular press briefing at the ministry building in Seoul on Oct. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

