Memorials honoring two late U.S. veterans unveiled in Paju

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Memorials honoring two late U.S. veterans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War were unveiled in a park near the border with North Korea during a ceremony Thursday to pay tribute to their sacrifices.

The memorials were erected at Imjingak Pyeonghwa Nuri Park in Paju, just south of the Demilitarized Zone, to honor late U.S. Maj. Gen. John Singlaub and late U.S. Army Col. William Weber, the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation said.

view larger image Lt. Gen. Willard Burleson, the commanding general of the Eighth U.S. Army, delivers a speech during an unveiling ceremony for memorials honoring two American veterans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War held at Imjingak Pyeonghwa Nuri Park in Paju near the border with North Korea on Oct. 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lt. Gen. Willard Burleson, the commanding general of the Eighth U.S. Army, Yoon Jong-jin, the vice minister of patriots and veterans affairs, as well as bereaved families of the late veterans attended the unveiling ceremony.

The project, funded by SK Group, is part of programs that commemorate the 70th anniversary of the alliance between Seoul and Washington this year.

Weber served as a member of the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team during the war and lost his right arm and leg in a battle in the city of Wonju, 87 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in 1951.

Weber is highly recognized in Korea for devoting his life after retirement to making sure the Korean War, often referred to as the "Forgotten War," is remembered in his home country and the world.



view larger image A memorial honoring late U.S. Army Col. William E. Weber, who served as a member of the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team during the Korean War and lost his right arm and leg in a battle, is unveiled during a ceremony held at Imjingak Pyeonghwa Nuri Park in Paju near the border with North Korea on Oct. 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

Singlaub served as the battalion commander of the 15th Regiment of the U.S. 3rd Infantry Division in 1952 and 1953 and blocked the advance of Chinese troops in the Iron Triangle battlefield encompassing Gimhwa, Pyeonggang and Cheorwon.

Singlaub was forced to retire in 1978 during his service as the chief of staff of the U.N. Command after he openly opposed then U.S. President Jimmy Carter's plan to withdraw American troops from the Korean Peninsula.

His statement highlighting the importance of saving lives and preventing invasion, regardless of achieving higher military rank, became renowned.

The two veterans passed away last year and were buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.



view larger image A memorial honoring late U.S. Maj. Gen. John Singlaub, who served as a battalion commander during the Korean War and opposed President Jimmy Carter's plan to withdraw American troops from the Korean Peninsula, was unveiled during a ceremony held at Imjingak Pyeonghwa Nuri Park in Paju near the border with North Korea on Oct. 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

