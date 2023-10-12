Yoon, Estonian president voice hope for defense industry cooperation

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and Estonian President Alar Karis voiced hope for greater cooperation in the defense industry as they met in Seoul on Thursday, Yoon's office said.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including ways to strengthen practical cooperation between the countries and global issues, such as the war in Ukraine.

Yoon noted their countries have cooperated actively in areas such as cybersecurity and e-government, and expressed hope to expand cooperation to other sectors such as R&D and the defense industry, his office said in a press release.

Karis also said he hopes for greater cooperation in the defense industry and in the digital sector, it said.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation on the international stage as well, with Karis saying no illegal armed attack should be tolerated, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Yoon proposing they work together to defend the rules-based international order and promote peace.

They also shared their concern about military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and agreed to work together for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Yoon said South Korea plans to make the 2030 World Expo a forum promoting freedom, peace and prosperity for all of humanity if it wins its bid to host the event in the southeastern port city of Busan.

Following the summit, the two leaders attended a signing ceremony for a bilateral aviation deal, which they said is expected to serve as an important institutional foundation for increasing people-to-people and material exchanges between their countries.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) poses for a photo with his Estonian counterpart, Alar Karis, prior to their talks at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

