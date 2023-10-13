SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling bloc may face 'this scene' should it continue in present state (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- People Power Party swamped with calls for reform (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party in chaos, faces 'general election crisis'; Yoon drops minister nominee appointment (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gender minister nominee withdraws in aftermath of ruling party's by-election loss (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party in chaos despite pledging to reform (Segye Times)
-- Covid-19 debt party begins (Chosun Ilbo)
-- While ruling party focused on shifting blame over by-election loss, no one takes accountability (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yongsan 'fails to read people's sentiment' despite warning (Hankyoreh)
-- President Yoon at crossroads of 'reform' after by-election loss, minister nominee withdrawal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Deep fake technology out of control; 'major chaos' for society, economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Expenditures for elderly on the rise, possible concerns over fiscal health (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon-backed candidate's loss sends shock waves through ruling party (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul faces growing diplomatic pressure over Israel-Hamas conflict (Korea Times)
-- Korea joins $2 billion nuclear project in Romania (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)