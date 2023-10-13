Gov't to crackdown on unregistered, illegally modified vehicles for month

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The transportation ministry said Friday it plans to carry out a monthlong crackdown on unregistered vehicles and those with illegally modified parts.

The measure, which will also target motorcycles and freight trucks, will be carried out jointly with the interior ministry, police and local governments beginning Monday.

Authorities will also target the unauthorized removal of speed limiters, the illegal installation of leaf springs and defects in rear reflectors.

The government identified some 176,000 irregular vehicles, confiscated around 72,000 license plates and imposed fines in 12,840 cases in the first half of the year, according to the ministry.



