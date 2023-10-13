S. Korea, Croatia upgrade relations to 'comprehensive future-oriented partnership'

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with his Croatian counterpart during his official visit to Zagreb as part of his four-nation European trip and discussed ways to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Han's office said Friday.

Han arrived in the Croatian capital Wednesday (local time) for the third leg of his tour, following visits to France and Denmark, and engaged in meetings with prominent figures, including Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Gordan Jandrokovic, the speaker of parliament, the office said.

This marks the first high-level official visit to Croatia since the establishment of diplomatic ties 30 years ago.

During their meeting Thursday, Han and Plenkovic adopted a joint statement to upgrade their bilateral relations to the level of a "comprehensive future-oriented partnership," the office said.

The statement showcases a commitment to strengthening the bonds of cooperation that reflect the aspirations and shared values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, the office said.

The upgraded level expresses the commitment of both sides to further deepen engagement in five sectors -- the economy, sustainable development, science and technology, cultural and educational exchange, and security.

Han also pointed out the need for bilateral cooperation in the international community and asked for Croatia's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan, according to the office.

Plenkovic also expressed hope that South Korea would continue to strengthen cooperation through multilateral bodies that share the same universal values, such as the European Union.

The last leg of Han's journey will take him to Greece, where he is scheduled to hold a summit meeting with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Han's visit marks the first official visit to Greece by South Korea's prime minister in six years.



view larger image Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (L) and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic hold a joint press conference in Zagreb on Oct. 12, 2023, in his photo provided by Han's office. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)