Genesis G80, electrified variant earn U.S. safety awards

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Two models of Hyundai Motor Co.'s luxury brand Genesis have earned top safety awards from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), according to the group Friday.

The Genesis G80 model and its electrified variant garnered the Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) awards in the latest IIHS' collision tests, Hyundai said in a statement.

The IIHS annually evaluates crash safety and crash prevention performances of vehicles released in the U.S. market and publishes comprehensive results.

The two models earned high scores in a wide range of collision tests, including those involving vehicle-to-vehicle crashes and pedestrian crash prevention, according to Hyundai.



view larger image This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows a Genesis G80 sedan model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

