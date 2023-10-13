KBS nominates ex-newspaper journalist Park Min as new president

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The board of directors at South Korea's largest public broadcaster KBS on Friday recommended a former journalist at the Munhwa Ilbo daily as new president and CEO.

A politics major at Seoul National University, Park started his journalist career at the newspaper in 1991 and eventually became its editor-in-chief. He is said to have recently resigned from the company.

The recommendation was approved in a vote during an extraordinary board meeting earlier in the morning. Five of the 11-member board aligned with the main opposition party walked out in protest after their demand for a new nomination was ignored.

The decision needs to be approved by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Last month, the board dismissed former CEO Kim Eui-chul, appointed by the former Moon Jae-in government, citing the broadcaster's worsening financial conditions, a lack of leadership and an alleged decline in public trust.



view larger image This undated file photo shows Park Min, a former opinion columnist at the daily Munhwa Ilbo. (Yonhap)

