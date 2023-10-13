Go to Contents
Man sentenced to 20 years behind bars for stalking, killing woman in temple

15:57 October 13, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Friday sentenced a man in his 70s to 20 years in prison for killing a woman, whom he had been stalking for a month, at a temple after she refused to go out with him.

The 72-year-old was indicted for hitting the woman, 65, in the head multiple times with a blunt object, then stabbing her in the stomach, causing her death in Haklim Temple on a mountain in northern Seoul on March 31.

The man committed the crime in a fit of anger after the woman, to whom he expressed one-sided affection during a monthlong period of stalking her at the temple, gave him the cold shoulder and said, "Leave me alone."

The Seoul Northern District Court handed down the 20-year prison sentence to the man, finding him guilty of murder, destruction of property and stalking.

The court also ordered him to wear an electronic tracking device for 10 years and undergo 40 hours of stalking treatment.

The man had conceded to killing the victim but denied the allegations that he had stalked her.

The victim's family plans to appeal the decision to a higher court, citing insufficient punishment.

view larger image The Seoul Northern District Court (Yonhap)

