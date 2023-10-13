Weapon left in front of justice minister's home; police tracking suspect

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- An unidentified person has left a weapon in front of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon's home in Seoul, prompting police to track the suspect, officials said Friday.
According to police officials, the person placed the weapon and a torch lighter at the entrance of Han's apartment in Seoul's Gangnam district at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
The person reportedly used stairs and routes out of view of CCTV to access Han's home discreetly.
Police launched an investigation the same day following a complaint filed by an apartment guardian and was tracking the suspect.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword