Weapon left in front of justice minister's home; police tracking suspect

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- An unidentified person has left a weapon in front of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon's home in Seoul, prompting police to track the suspect, officials said Friday.

According to police officials, the person placed the weapon and a torch lighter at the entrance of Han's apartment in Seoul's Gangnam district at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The person reportedly used stairs and routes out of view of CCTV to access Han's home discreetly.

Police launched an investigation the same day following a complaint filed by an apartment guardian and was tracking the suspect.



