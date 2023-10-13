Biotech firm ToolGen opens research center

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- ToolGen Inc., a South Korean biotech company, opened a research and development (R&D) center to step up its development of gene editing technology, company officials said Friday.
The center, located in the city of Cheongju, is equipped with cutting-edge facilities to study seed development, including a walk-in chamber and a speed breeding chamber.
ToolGen is South Korea's only company that owns a patent for the CRISPR-Cas9 foundational technology.
Developed in 2012, CRISPR-Cas9 is a gene editing technology that allows the highly specific and rapid modification of DNA in a genome, following earlier gene editing techniques of Zinc Finger (ZFN) and Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases.
"The R&D center will become an outpost for the company's global business, including an expansion of business, technology transfer and sales," ToolGen CEO Lee Byong-hwa said.
