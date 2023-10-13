The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

S. Korea's inflation expected to ease to around 2 pct level in 2024: BOK governor

MARRAKESH, Morocco -- Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong said Friday that South Korea's inflation is expected to make steady progress toward its 2 percent target, although global oil prices will remain one of the key uncertainties for consumer prices.

"South Korea's inflation is expected to reach the low 3 percent level by the end of this year, eventually heading towards the bank's target of 2 percent throughout 2024," Rhee said during a meeting with reporters in Marrakesh, western Morocco.



-----------------

S. Korea, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance cooperation on wider industry fields

SEOUL -- South Korea and Saudi Arabia agreed Friday to boost bilateral cooperation on a wider range of industry fields, such as the auto, bio and gaming sectors, while pushing to implement their agreed-upon joint infrastructure and energy projects, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The consensus was reached during a meeting of their Vision 2030 Committee in Seoul attended by South Korea's Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu and the Middle Eastern nation's investment minister, Khalid Al-Falih, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

Chief nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks in Jakarta next week

SEOUL -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in Indonesia early next week for talks on North Korea's nuclear and missile developments, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

Kim Gunn, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will fly to Jakarta for a two-day trip Monday and meet with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Hiroyuki Namazu, respectively, the ministry said.



-----------------

Trade bodies of S. Korea, Poland sign tentative deal for cooperation on Ukraine reconstruction

SEOUL -- The trade organizations of South Korea and Poland have signed a tentative agreement to cooperate on reconstruction projects in Ukraine, the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said Friday.

Under the agreement signed Thursday in Warsaw, KITA and Poland's Union of Entrepreneurs and Employers, also known as ZPP, will share information and pursue joint projects related to Ukraine reconstruction projects.



-----------------

Weapon left in front of justice minister's home; police tracking suspect

SEOUL -- An unidentified person has left a weapon in front of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon's home in Seoul, prompting police to track the suspect, officials said Friday.

According to police officials, the person placed the weapon and a torch lighter at the entrance of Han's apartment in Seoul's Gangnam district at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.



-----------------

Man sentenced to 20 years behind bars for stalking, killing woman in temple

SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Friday sentenced a man in his 70s to 20 years in prison for killing a woman, whom he had been stalking for a month, at a temple after she refused to go out with him.

The 72-year-old was indicted for hitting the woman, 65, in the head multiple times with a blunt object, then stabbing her in the stomach, causing her death in Haklim Temple on a mountain in northern Seoul on March 31.



-----------------

Yoon tells aides to look for lesson in by-election defeat

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol told his aides Friday to "look for a lesson" in the ruling party's defeat in this week's by-election in Seoul and to "calmly and wisely" pursue change, according to a senior presidential official.

It was Yoon's first known response to the Wednesday by-election for chief of Gangseo Ward, in which Jin Kyo-hoon of the main opposition Democratic Party beat Kim Tae-woo of the ruling People Power Party by a larger-than-expected margin of 17.15 percentage points.

