Son Heung-min voted Premier League's top player for Sept.

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min has been voted the Premier League's top player for September.

The league announced Friday that Son was the Player of the Month for September after netting six goals in four matches for Spurs.



Son Heung-min of South Korea waves to the crowd after a 4-0 win over Tunisia in the teams' friendly football match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Oct. 13, 2023.

Son has now won the monthly award four times, matching some of the biggest names that have gone through the Premier League, such as Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Frank Lampard. Only six players have won the award more often than Son.

In September, Son scored a hat trick against Burnley and a brace against Arsenal in the north London derby. He also scored the opening goal in Spurs' first win over Liverpool since 2017.

Spurs are sitting atop the league tables with an undefeated record of six wins and two draws. Arsenal have the matching record, and the two teams also have the identical goal difference of +10. Tottenham are ahead in goals scored, 18 to 16.



Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur, the league's Player of the Month for September.

Son previously earned the Player of the Month awards for September 2016, April 2017 and October 2020.

He is the second straight Tottenham player to nab this award, after James Madison grabbed the honor for August.

Son is in South Korea for international duty but sat out Friday's friendly against Tunisia while nursing a groin injury. South Korea routed Tunisia 4-0 at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

