N. Korea sent more than 1,000 containers of military equipment, munitions to Russia: White House

02:40 October 14, 2023

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine, the White House said Friday.

In a briefing, John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, disclosed the information, amid speculation that last month's summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin might have led to an arms deal.

"Our information indicates that in recent weeks, North Korea has provided Russia with more than 1,000 containers of military equipment, and munitions," he said.

