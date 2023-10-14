New U.S. special envoy for N. Korean human rights issues takes office, plans to visit Seoul next week

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The new U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights issues took office on Friday, the State Department said, ending more than six years of vacancy at the post.

Ambassador Julie Turner was officially sworn in and plans to travel to Seoul from Monday to Wednesday next week to meet government officials, civic organizations, North Korean escapees and journalists, according to the department.

During her scheduled meetings in Seoul, she plans to discuss her priorities as the special envoy, joint efforts to promote human rights in the reclusive country and ways to facilitate reunions for separated families, it said.

"For decades the United States has championed efforts to improve respect for the human rights and dignity of North Koreans, including members of the most marginalized communities, and to promote accountability for the DPRK government's human rights violations and abuses," the department said in a press release.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

In January, President Joe Biden designated Turner, then the director of the Office of East Asia and the Pacific in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, as the special envoy.

The Senate endorsed her on July 27, which coincided with the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.

At a Senate confirmation hearing in May, Turner introduced herself as a Korean-American adoptee who had a childhood dream to "serve the country that welcomed me."

She enumerated a set of her priorities, including working with South Korea and other allies to "reenergize" international efforts to promote human rights and increase access to uncensored information in the North.

She also pledged to seek to reinvigorate "accountability" efforts at the United Nations against those responsible for human rights violations in the North.

The last special envoy was Robert R. King who resigned from the position in January 2017.



view larger image Julie Turner, nominee for U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights, speaks during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington, D.C., on May 17, 2023, in this captured file image. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

