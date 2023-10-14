SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- CIO probes Marine official in connection with case over military investigation into soldier's death (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Park Min tapped as new head of KBS, opposition-leaning board members protest (Kookmin Daily)
-- Israel moving toward carrying out operation in Gaza in few days (Donga Ilbo)
-- Israel warns Gaza residents to evacuate in 24 hours (Segye Times)
-- Israel boasts reserve force of 460,000 with war experience (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't seeks to increase medical school admissions by over 1,000 more students to address shortage of doctors (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Over 10,000 deceased in Israel-Gaza conflict (Hankyoreh)
-- Popularity of packaged kimchi products continues (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul's education chief criticizes government's new university admission process scheme (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Seoul city gov't to ease redevelopment project rules regarding school sites within project zones (Korea Economic Daily)
