SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 14.



Korean-language dailies

-- CIO probes Marine official in connection with case over military investigation into soldier's death (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Park Min tapped as new head of KBS, opposition-leaning board members protest (Kookmin Daily)

-- Israel moving toward carrying out operation in Gaza in few days (Donga Ilbo)

-- Israel warns Gaza residents to evacuate in 24 hours (Segye Times)

-- Israel boasts reserve force of 460,000 with war experience (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't seeks to increase medical school admissions by over 1,000 more students to address shortage of doctors (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Over 10,000 deceased in Israel-Gaza conflict (Hankyoreh)

-- Popularity of packaged kimchi products continues (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Seoul's education chief criticizes government's new university admission process scheme (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Seoul city gov't to ease redevelopment project rules regarding school sites within project zones (Korea Economic Daily)

