Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:43 October 14, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- CIO probes Marine official in connection with case over military investigation into soldier's death (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Park Min tapped as new head of KBS, opposition-leaning board members protest (Kookmin Daily)
-- Israel moving toward carrying out operation in Gaza in few days (Donga Ilbo)
-- Israel warns Gaza residents to evacuate in 24 hours (Segye Times)
-- Israel boasts reserve force of 460,000 with war experience (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't seeks to increase medical school admissions by over 1,000 more students to address shortage of doctors (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Over 10,000 deceased in Israel-Gaza conflict (Hankyoreh)
-- Popularity of packaged kimchi products continues (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul's education chief criticizes government's new university admission process scheme (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Seoul city gov't to ease redevelopment project rules regarding school sites within project zones (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK