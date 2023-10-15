First lady attends breast cancer awareness festival

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon Hee visited an annual festival held to raise breast cancer awareness in Seoul on Sunday, the presidential office said.

Kim highlighted the importance of regular breast cancer examinations and improved awareness of the disease and its treatment at the Pink Festival in Yongsan Park in central Seoul, according to the office.

Kim, who serves as the honorary chairwoman of the Korea Cancer Society, also took part in a self-examination demonstration and met with breast cancer patients.

The Pink Festival marks its 23rd edition this year.



