Japan thanks S. Korea for helping nationals leave Israel

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Japan's top diplomat thanked her South Korean counterpart Sunday for helping Japanese nationals depart from Israel last week, Seoul's foreign ministry said, amid the deadly conflict in the country with the Palestinian Hamas militant group.

Yoko Kamikawa made the remark in phone talks with Foreign Minister Park Jin after a South Korean military aircraft, carrying 163 South Koreans, 51 Japanese and six Singaporeans, arrived at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, from Israel on Saturday.

During the talks, the two sides agreed on close cooperation for the safety of their citizens around the world, with Kamikawa vowing active cooperation from Japan in similar situations in the future, according to the ministry.

South Korea dispatched the KC-330 tanker transport aircraft Friday to bring home its nationals who sought to leave Israel after Hamas' deadly surprise attack against the country on Oct. 7.

It marked the first such transportation of South Koreans by a military plane and the second flight to bring South Koreans home from Israel following the return of 192 people aboard a Korean Air plane Wednesday.



