SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 16.



Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party to keep current leadership intact (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Teachers outnumber students in 254 schools across nation (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party to keep current leadership intact (Donga Ilbo)

-- Desperate Palestinians struggle to flee Gaza (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S. says North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of military equipment (Segye Times)

-- 'Nowhere to flee,' Gaza Strip in tears (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't to unveil medical school quota this week (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party to keep current leadership intact (Hankyoreh)

-- Despite law revision, zero cases recognized of work-inflicted health damage to fetuses (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ex-President Moon's school grade policy likely to remain 'empty shell' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Oil surges nearly 6 pct ahead of Israeli ground raid (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon, doctors set to clash over medical school quota (Korea Herald)

-- Gov't criticized over China's deportation of N. Korean escapees (Korea Times)

-- Korean K9s integral to Estonian defense (Korea JoongAng Daily)

(END)