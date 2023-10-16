Tom Kim defends Las Vegas title for 3rd career PGA Tour win

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean youngster Tom Kim has successfully defended his title in Las Vegas for his third career PGA Tour victory.

Kim won the Shriners Children's Open in Sin City for the second straight year Sunday (local time), shooting 20-under 264.

Kim started the day in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard at 15-under, following a blistering round of nine-under 62 at TPC Summerlin. Kim followed that up with a 66 on Sunday, with three birdies on the back nine allowing him to hold off Adam Hadwin of Canada by one stroke.

Kim, 21, is just the second South Korean player to win a PGA Tour event in back-to-back years, joining Lee Kyoung-hoon, the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2021 and 2022.

Kim's victory meant a South Korean player has won this tournament for the third straight year, with Im Sung-jae having been the champion in 2021.

With three career titles, Kim, whose Korean given name is Joo-hyung, also moved into sole possession of third place on the all-time wins list among South Koreans, behind Choi Kyoung-ju (eight) and Kim Si-woo (four).



Tom Kim of South Korea tees off on the eighth hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Oct. 15, 2023.

