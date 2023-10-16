Seoul shares down 0.93 pct in late Mon. morning trade

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.93 percent lower late Monday morning, led by losses from tech and chemicals shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had lost 22.76 points to 2,433.39 as of 11:20 a.m.

Samsung Electronics, the world's No. 1 memory chipmaker, sank 1.18 percent, and SK hynix retreated 1.12 percent.

Leading chemicals company LG Chem tumbled 3.79 percent, and top oil refinery SK Innovation skidded 0.41 percent.

Top retailers Shinsegae and Lotte Shopping declined 1.23 percent and 0.99 percent, respectively.

But auto shares advanced, with industry leader Hyundai Motor rising 0.43 percent and its sister Kia climbing 0.59 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,354.55 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 4.55 won from the previous session's close.

