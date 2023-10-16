Tom Kim enjoys 'sweeter' 3rd win on PGA Tour after going through learning curve

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Success on the PGA Tour came early and often for Tom Kim, the South Korean youngster who had two wins by October 2022, about four months after turning 20. Since World War II, the only other player to have won twice before 21 was Tiger Woods.

But it took another full year for Kim, whose Korean given name is Joo-hyung, to find the winner's circle again. In between was what Kim called "a very big learning curve," and it made that third career title extra sweet.



view larger image In this Getty Images photo, Tom Kim of South Korea poses with the champion's trophy after winning the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Oct. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim successfully defended his title at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Sunday (local time), shooting 20-under 264 to hold off Adam Hadwin of Canada by one.

"I think those two wins, I was playing my game. It happened very quick," Kim said. "I think by the end of last year, two wins on the PGA Tour all of a sudden, ranked 13th in the world. Suddenly you feel like you're right there and you need to do something extra or something. But it really wasn't.

"I felt like I almost added a lot of pressure towards myself to perform really well this year," Kim continued. "But really, it's been a very big learning curve for me, and it's very humbling to be able to experience what I've experienced this year. That's why I feel like this third one is even sweeter."

By no means Kim has had a poor year in 2023. He recorded a pair of top-10 finishes at majors, including a tie for the runner-up spot at the Open Championship. Kim also qualified for the Tour Championship, open only to the top-30 players in FedEx Cup points after two playoff events.

It has just been a case of Kim pushing himself harder.

"Personally, I feel like I've always expected a lot from myself, and that's why I felt like I could do more," he said. "I think that's why I felt like it wasn't the best year. But I've learned so much this year. This one makes it a lot better of a year, for sure."



view larger image In this Getty Images photo, Tom Kim of South Korea speaks at a press conference after winning the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Oct. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim said some of the lessons he's picked up have been about adjusting to different courses week in and week out. This has been his first full season on the tour, and he had to play at courses that he hadn't seen before.

Making mental adjustments has been a key part of the learning experience, too.

"The margins are really, really small. The players now -- every player has a chance to win every week," he said. "I think the biggest thing is just really kind of letting things happen, not really trying to force things. I thought earlier in the year I was trying to force it a little bit, and I even played worse because of that. Just really just controlling what I can control, play the way I can play."

Kim said he applied those lessons to the final round, when his three birdies on the first four holes were almost negated by bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes.

"Even though I had those two soft bogeys, I knew if I just played my game and just stayed in it, I was going to be there," Kim said. "I felt like that's exactly what I did. I made more bogeys than I did last year, but because I was in it and I just stayed patient and I was really just playing my own game, it was only in my head. I think this week is just the result of what I've learned this whole year."



view larger image In this Getty Images photo, Tom Kim of South Korea (L) celebrates with his caddie, Joe Skovron, after winning the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Oct. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim said he took a glimpse at the leaderboard on the 11th hole and knew he was one stroke off the lead at 17-under. He proceeded to birdie three of the next four holes to seize control and then hung on for the win.

"I knew that those last few holes you could really make a run. I was just staying really patient," he said. "I knew a lot of birdie opportunities were on the way. I knew I couldn't win with one birdie, and I was right. So I knew that once I birdied 12, that really helped me get momentum and made 13 a lot easier, 15 a lot easier, 16 a lot easier."

Kim also took a moment to thank his caddie, Joe Skovron, calling him "my big brother."

"Not only do I ask about golf questions, I ask him about life stuff as well. We've formed a very, very special relationship," Kim said. "He goes through a lot of stuff because of me, and I annoy him a lot. I'm just really grateful to be able to have that bond with him. He's helped me develop so much as a player. I've learned so much from him. I would not have been able to get my third win this fast without him.

"I love him to death, and I'm very grateful that we have the opportunity to work together as a team," Kim continued. "This one really goes out to him because he's the best dude I've known."



view larger image In this Getty Images photo, Tom Kim of South Korea tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Oct. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)