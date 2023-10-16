The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources

SEOUL -- A U.S. strategic bomber B-52 is set to arrive at a South Korean air base later this week, multiple sources said Monday, in the latest show of force against North Korea's missile and nuclear threat.

It would mark the first time that the B-52 Stratofortress has landed at a South Korean air base although the long-range bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons flew over the Korean Peninsula for joint drills between South Korea and the United States.



Yoon's approval rating falls to 34 pct

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has dropped to 34 percent, marking the lowest level since May, a poll showed Monday.

The opinion poll, conducted by polling agency Realmeter, showed the positive assessment of Yoon's performance decreased by 3.7 percentage points from the previous week, while 62.2 percent of respondents disapproved of his performance, up 2.4 percentage points from the same period.



Over 4,000 people have fallen victim to jeonse frauds this year: police data

SEOUL -- A total of 4,481 people have fallen victim to home rental scams this year, with their combined financial damage reaching 510.5 billion won (US$377.3 million), police data showed Monday.

Police apprehended 2,582 suspects of so-called jeonse scams but were only able to retrieve 22.6 percent, or 115.3 billion won, of the damage incurred before the suspects were convicted, according to the data submitted to Rep. Jeon Bong-min of the ruling People Power Party (PPP).



S. Korea, U.S. to sign agreement on strengthening defense supply chains this month: DAPA

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are expected to sign an arrangement aimed at bolstering bilateral security supply chains this month, Seoul's arms procurement agency said Monday, amid the allies' efforts to step up security cooperation.

In a policy report for a parliamentary hearing, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said it expects to sign the Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA) with the U.S. Department of Defense at the end of October.



Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks in Jakarta this week

SEOUL -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States are set to meet in Indonesia on Monday to discuss North Korea's nuclear and missile developments, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Kim Gunn, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will hold a bilateral meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, later in the day, according to the ministry.



Opposition leader additionally indicted on charge of abetting perjury

SEOUL -- Prosecutors indicted opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday on an additional charge of abetting perjury while standing trial in 2018 in an election law violation case.

The move by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office came four days after the chair of the main opposition Democratic Party was indicted without physical detention over breach of trust charges connected to a scandal-ridden property development project during Lee's term as mayor of Seongnam, just south of Seoul.



BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'

SEOUL -- The lead single of BTS vocalist Jungkook's upcoming first solo album will be "Standing Next to You," the group's agency said Monday.

The singer also unveiled a list of 11 songs to be on the "Golden" album due out Nov. 3 on social media.

