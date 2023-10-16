The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



(LEAD) Russia's foreign minister to visit N. Korea on Oct. 18-19: KCNA

SEOUL -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea later this week, Pyongyang's state media said Monday, as the two countries move to strengthen military ties amid speculation over their suspected arms deal.

Lavrov will "pay an official visit" to North Korea on Oct. 18-19 at the invitation of the North's foreign ministry, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a short dispatch, without providing further details.

(LEAD) Unification ministry slams N. Korea over suspected arms transfer to Russia

SEOUL -- The unification ministry lambasted North Korea on Monday for its suspected arms transfer to Russia, saying that it has exposed the true nature of the North deceiving the world.

In a press briefing Friday, John Kirby, the U.S. National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said Pyongyang has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine.

(LEAD) U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to arrive in S. Korea this week

SEOUL -- A U.S. strategic bomber B-52 is set to land in a South Korean air base this week, the United States Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday, in the latest show of force against North Korea's missile and nuclear threat.

It would mark the first time that the B-52 Stratofortress has landed at a South Korean air base although the long-range bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons flew over the Korean Peninsula for joint drills between South Korea and the United States.

U.S. envoy voices concern over China's forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors

SEOUL -- The U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights on Monday expressed concerns that China may further forcibly send back North Korean defectors to their repressive home country amid a news report over Beijing's latest large-scale repatriation of such people.

Ambassador Julie Turner made the remark during a forum attended by rights activists and North Korean defectors in Seoul, saying that the U.S. will continue to urge China to abide by their commitments under international conventions.

Police probing 75 cases of teachers' suspected collusion with private academies

SEOUL -- Police are investigating 75 cases of suspected collusion between private academies and high school teachers who served as test makers for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) and mock CSAT exams, the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) said Monday.

The 75 cases include 15 cases reported by the Ministry of Education, a KNPA official said in a media briefing, noting investigations into other cases were launched after the police received their own intelligence or individuals filed complaints.

Son Heung-min 'question mark' for friendly vs. Vietnam: Klinsmann

SEOUL -- South Korean captain Son Heung-min remains questionable for his team's next friendly match against Vietnam on Tuesday, head coach Jurgen Klinsmann said on the eve of the contest.

South Korea, ranked 26th, will host No. 95 Vietnam at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, south of Seoul, at 8 p.m. Tuesday. At his prematch presser at the stadium, Klinsmann said Son and midfielder Hwang In-beom are "two little question marks."

(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to sign agreement on strengthening defense supply chains this month: DAPA

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are expected to sign an arrangement aimed at bolstering bilateral security supply chains this month, Seoul's arms procurement agency said Monday, amid the allies' efforts to step up security cooperation.

In a policy report for a parliamentary audit, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said it expects to sign the Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA) with the U.S. Department of Defense at the end of October.



