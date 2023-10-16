Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #GDC #global digitalization

S. Korea hosts Asia-Pacific conference on U.N. initiative on digital technologies

14:41 October 16, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's science ministry said Monday it has hosted an Asia-Pacific conference on a United Nations initiative aimed at setting shared commitments for digital technologies and ensuring a safe digital environment.

The meeting is aimed at helping governments and other relevant stakeholders of the Asia-Pacific region exchange views on the principles and priorities of global digital cooperation under the U.N. initiative called the Global Digital Compact.

The Asia-Pacific conference will focus on a range of issues, including human rights on the internet, artificial intelligence and open-source software, the ministry said in a statement.

"South Korea will contribute to devising a global digital standard to create a mutually prosperous digital society where everybody in the world enjoys its benefits," Science Minister Lee Jong-ho said in the statement.

view larger image Science Minister Lee Jong-ho speaks at a conference on the U.N. initiative on digital technologies on Oct. 16, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Science Minister Lee Jong-ho speaks at a conference on the U.N. initiative on digital technologies on Oct. 16, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK