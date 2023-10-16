Go to Contents
LS Cable bags 113 bln-won cable deal from Singapore

15:39 October 16, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System Ltd., South Korea's leading wire and cable maker, said Monday it has won a 113 billion-won (US$83.4 million) high-voltage cable project from Singapore.

Under the order, LS Cable will be responsible for the cable supply and installation for Singapore's Energy Market Authority.

LS Cable said it will provide cable products with 230 kilovolts and higher capacities, while LS Cable & System Asia, the company's Vietnamese subsidiary, will supply those with 66 kV and lower capacities.

view larger image This undated file photo, provided by LS Cable & System, shows employees conducting a high-voltage cable test. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

