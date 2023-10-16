Yoon instructs aides to strengthen communication with people, ruling party

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed his aides Monday to strengthen communication with the people and the ruling party, his spokesperson said, as the ruling party reels from a crushing defeat in last week's by-election in Seoul.

The by-election for chief of Seoul's Gangseo Ward was seen as a test of voter sentiment ahead of next April's parliamentary elections. After losing to the candidate of the main opposition Democratic Party, the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Sunday it will pursue internal reforms while keeping its leadership, including Chairman Kim Gi-hyeon, intact.

"The president suggested to his aides that they further strengthen communication with the public, with people in the field, and between the government and the ruling party," presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said during a press briefing.

Yoon's remarks came during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries.

The president also held a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and discussed key economic issues, including inflation and jobs.

"The president asked that all ministries do everything possible to stabilize prices related to people's livelihoods, given there are growing concerns about another increase in prices caused by instability in the Middle East," Lee said.



