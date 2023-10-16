Russia's foreign minister to visit N. Korea on Oct. 18-19: KCNA

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea later this week, Pyongyang's state media said Monday, as the two countries move to strengthen military ties amid speculation over their suspected arms deal.

Lavrov will "pay an official visit" to North Korea on Oct. 18-19 at the invitation of the North's foreign ministry, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a short dispatch, without providing further details.

The upcoming visit follows a rare summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 13.



view larger image North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2nd from L) talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch center in the Russian Far East on Sept. 13, 2023, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

