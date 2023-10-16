Supreme Court's leadership vacuum looms after chief justice nominee rejected

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court's acting chief justice said Monday the highest court would not embark on a series of measures to recommend new justices until a new chief justice is approved.

In early October, the opposition-controlled National Assembly rejected Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong, marking the first such rejection in 35 years.

Ahn Chul-sang, the most senior of the 13 Supreme Court justices, has been taking the role of acting chief justice since the former top court chief Kim Meong-su's tenure ended last month.

Ahn and other justices' tenures are set to end early next year, which means the highest court will be run by 9 justices should a new chief justice not be appointed.

There have been worries that the Supreme Court's en banc hearings and rulings, which are seen as the key function of the top court, will be virtually impossible for the time being.



view larger image Ahn Chul-sang, acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, speaks at a parliamentary inspection session in Seoul on Oct. 10, 2023 (Yonhap)

