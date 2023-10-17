SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 17.



Korean-language dailies

-- There is no 'Goddess of Justice' for last bastion of human rights (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party seeks subtle change while maintaining stability; whether that can live up to people's expectations remains to be seen (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lack of electricity can disrupt 13 tln-won 'Songdo bio industry' cluster (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling party removes pro-Yoon faction, saying party to take leading role (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Lee Man-hee as new secretary general shows ruling party's reform is done in name only (Segye Times)

-- 710,000 people come to Seoul to see doctors each year, even 'patients village' being formed (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Kim Gi-hyeon's 2nd personnel lineup not touching people's minds (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Isn't stopping society from being more brutal the role of the 'yellow envelope law?' (Hankyoreh)

-- One Belt, One Road: Laos' border areas ask visitors to pay in Chinese yuan (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Raising medical school quota can solve talent black hole (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Biden says Israel's occupation of Gaza would be 'big mistake' (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Gaza's crowded hospitals near breaking point as ground invasion looms (Korea Herald)

-- Doctors threaten to protest move to raise medical school quota (Korea Times)

-- What do poems, steaks and K-pop all have in common? AI. (Korea JoongAng Daily)

