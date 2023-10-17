S. Korea to kick off annual defense forum with space and cyber security talks

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense ministry will open an annual international defense forum in Seoul on Tuesday for talks on promoting peace and cooperation against regional and global security challenges.

The Seoul Defense Dialogue will bring together some 800 high-level security officials and civil experts from 56 countries, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union, including minister-level officials from Australia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Brunei and Fiji.

The forum will hold an opening ceremony Wednesday, and three key plenary sessions for talks on the international community's response to North Korea's escalating nuclear threats; efforts for a free, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region; and ways for regional and global cooperation in a new security environment.

Prior to the opening ceremony, the ministry will host the space and cyber working groups Tuesday for talks on space security and defense policies and ways to strengthen cyber security in defense.

The ministry said the cyber talks will be attended by over 180 officials from 30 countries and NATO and feature speeches by Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamad bin Hasan and Swedish Ambassador to Seoul Daniel Wolven.

Four special sessions will also be held Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, the global defense industry's outlook, the use of artificial intelligence in combat and the signing of the 1950-53 Korean War's armistice as it marks its 70th anniversary this year.

The annual forum was first launched in 2012 for talks on promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula and enhancing regional security cooperation.



view larger image This file photo, taken Sept. 7, 2022, shows then Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup speaking at the Seoul Defense Dialogue 2022 at a hotel in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

