Jung Woo-sung to play lone painter in new romantic drama series

10:27 October 17, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Actor Jung Woo-sung will star in a new romantic TV series slated for next month, Genie TV said Tuesday.

The A-lister will star as painter Cha Jin-woo, who suffers from a hearing impairment and goes through a dramatic change in his otherwise lonely life after meeting aspiring actor Jung Mo-eun, played by Shin Hyun-been from "Hospital Playlist."

Adapted from a Japanese TV series, the new Korean drama, "Say I Love You," is written by Kim Min-jung of "Love in the Moonlight" and directed by Kim Yoon-jin of "Our Beloved Summer."

It will air next month on Genie TV, an IPTV service provided by KT, the country's main telecom operator, and ENA, a pay television network operated by SkyTV.

view larger image Actors Jung Woo-sung (L) and Shin Hyun-been are shown in this undated file photo provided by their agencies. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Actors Jung Woo-sung (L) and Shin Hyun-been are shown in this undated file photo provided by their agencies. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

