Ocean minister to attend maritime cooperation forum in Beijing

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Ocean Minister Cho Seung-hwan will attend a forum on the sidelines of a high-profile gathering of world leaders in Beijing this week, the presidential office said Tuesday.

China is hosting its third Belt and Road Forum, a two-day event beginning on Tuesday, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) championed by President Xi Jinping.

Cho will depart for Beijing on Wednesday to participate in the forum in maritime cooperation discussions, and also meet with Chinese officials, the office said.

This year's event will bring together representatives from 130 nations and 30 global organizations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The BRI is a plan for global infrastructure and energy networks that China launched a decade ago to connect Asia with Africa and Europe through land and maritime routes.



view larger image Ocean Minister Cho Seung-hwan speaks during a forum in the southern city of Busan on Oct. 11, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

