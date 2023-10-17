The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



U.S. strategic bomber B-52 lands at S. Korean air base for 1st time

SEOUL -- A U.S. strategic bomber B-52 landed in South Korea for the first time Tuesday, after it staged a commemorative flight over a biennial defense trade show in the country and joint air drills with South Korean stealth fighter jets.

The U.S. nuclear-capable bomber landed at an air base in Cheongju, 112 kilometers southeast of Seoul, after flying over Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of the capital, to mark the opening of the six-day Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2023.



(LEAD) S. Korea kicks off annual defense forum with space and cybersecurity talks

SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry opened an annual international defense forum in Seoul on Tuesday for talks on promoting peace and cooperation against regional and global security challenges.

The three-day Seoul Defense Dialogue got under way to bring together some 800 security officials and civil experts from 56 countries, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union, including minister-level officials from Australia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Brunei and Fiji.



N. Korea appears to be linked to Hamas in arms trade, other military areas: JCS

SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be linked to the Hamas militant group in the arms trade and other military fields, and could use tactics similar to those used against Israel for a surprise attack on South Korea, a senior official at Seoul's military said Tuesday.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) made the assessment after analyzing Hamas' unprecedented attacks on Oct. 7, which blindsided Israel by firing over 5,000 rockets to bypass its Iron Dome defense system, paralyzing the early warning system and breaching the Israeli border with paragliders in the early stage of the conflict.\



(LEAD) S. Korean diplomat discusses reviving N.K. human rights consultation with U.S. envoy

SEOUL -- A senior South Korean diplomat has held talks with the new U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights and agreed to cooperate in resuming a consultative meeting to better address the dire situation of Pyongyang, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Chun Young-hee, director general for the Korean Peninsula peace regime at the ministry, and Ambassador Julie Turner met Monday and discussed efforts to coordinate over North Korean human rights issues, it said.



Medical school quota hikes cannot be postponed over doctor shortages: health minister

SEOUL -- Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said Tuesday that South Korea cannot afford to postpone the increase in the medical school enrollment quota due to the shortage of doctors and subsequent problems.

Cho made the remarks during a meeting of a medical policy deliberation commission, as the government is pushing to raise the annual enrollment quota for medical school by more than 1,000 from the current 3,058 in an effort to address a doctor shortage and to better protect public health.



Audit shows nonprofit organizations embezzled 1.8 bln won in state subsidies

SEOUL -- The state audit agency announced Tuesday that 10 nonprofit organizations participating in government businesses embezzled state subsidies totaling more than 1.8 billion won (US$1.3 million) through various illegal methods.

The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) revealed the results of its investigation into approximately 900 organizations. It has formally requested that the prosecution investigate 73 individuals on charges of fraud, embezzlement and other offenses.



S. Korea voices regret over Japanese PM's sending of offering to Yasukuni Shrine

SEOUL -- South Korea expressed regret Tuesday that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent an offering to a war shrine seen as a symbol of Japan's militaristic past and some Cabinet members paid a visit there.

Japanese media reported that Kishida sent the offering to the Yasukuni Shrine earlier in the day on the occasion of an annual fall festival, with top government officials, including Economy Minister Yoshitaka Shindo and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, visiting the shrine to pay respects.



S. Korean sports administrator Kim Jae-youl elected as IOC member

SEOUL -- South Korean sports administrator Kim Jae-youl was elected as a new member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday, becoming the 12th person from the country to join the top Olympic body.

Kim, 55, was one of eight new members whose candidacy was ratified during the IOC Session in Mumbai, about a month after the IOC's Executive Board first recommended their nomination. The vote by IOC members at the session was considered a formality.

