KAI's KF-21 fighter jet unveiled to public for 1st time at defense exhibition

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's homegrown fighter jet KF-21 was unveiled to the public for the first time at an annual international defense exhibition under way at Seoul Air Base this week.

The KF-21, developed by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), staged a public aerial demonstration at the air base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, where the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2023 opened for a six-day run.

During the five-minute flight session, the KF-21 demonstrated its high maneuverability, showcasing various turn maneuvers. It was later put on display for domestic and international attendees.

KAI also unveiled its homegrown light armed helicopter, which finished development last year and has entered mass production.



view larger image A South Korean-made KF-21 fighter is displayed at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2023 at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Oct. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

At this exhibition, KAI also showcased its advanced air vehicles that will serve as next-generation mobility solutions for the military and civilian usages, as well as unmanned vertical takeoff and landing vehicles.

Through virtual reality goggles, attendees could also experience KF-21 maintenance and KF-21/FA-50 piloting processes.

KAI also showcased models of the FA-50 fighter aircraft currently undergoing performance improvements and the MC-X multi-purpose transport aircraft.

This year's ADEX event is being held on the largest-ever scale since it was established in 1996, involving 550 companies from 35 countries, according to the organizers.



