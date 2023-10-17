Kia management, union reach tentative wage deal to avoid strike

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The management and labor union of Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, have reached a tentative wage deal to avoid a partial strike, according to the company Tuesday.

The agreement was reached after unionized workers of Hyundai Motor Co. voted last month to accept this year's wage deal, averting a strike for the fifth consecutive year.

Unionized workers of Kia had planned to go on a partial strike from this week unless it reached a wage deal. The union plans to vote whether to accept the tentative deal Friday.

view larger image This undated file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows its headquarters in southern Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

