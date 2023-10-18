SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 18.



Korean-language dailies

-- Doctors' association vows strong protest against gov't plan to raise medical school enrollment quota (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- PPP pushes for increase in medical school enrollment quota despite opposition (Kookmin Daily)

-- Presidential office says increase in medical school enrollment quota is necessary (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't says to discuss raising enrollment quota with medical communities until year-end (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Hamas attack methods suggest N. Korea possibly connected to its tactics, strategies: JCS (Segye Times)

-- Shortage of doctors in provincial regions spark fears of collapse in local medical systems (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. restricts exporting AI chips to China in updated rules (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Number of households living in 'insecure, temporary' homes has jumped 20 pct in last 5 years (Hankyoreh)

-- Biden's double mission: support Israel, deter escalation of war (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Nat'l Assembly to push for upping Eximbank's capital ceiling; green light for export financing (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Firms' short-term debts maturing in 1 year top 600 tln won for 1st time (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon stresses aerospace and AI (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Shipbuilders scramble to secure workers amid booming industry (Korea Herald)

-- Israelis in Korea devastated by war-torn homeland (Korea Times)

