J-Hope Forest set up in Seoul Forest Park

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Wednesday it has set up a garden named after J-hope, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, in collaboration with his fan club inside a park in Seoul.
The 213-square-foot garden, known as the J-Hope Forest, has been created between the central pond and the water playground in Seoul Forest Park, a place the singer is known to be fond of, according to the Seoul metropolitan government.
Over 18 types of herbaceous flowers and trees are planted in the J-Hope Forest, and visitors can relax while facing the pond on the J bench, a sitting area that embodies the singer, city officials said.
A box located next to the bench displays some of the lyrics from J-Hope's song, "Equal Sign."
J-hope's fan club made donations to create the forest in his name, and it will be maintaining the area with the city for the next five years.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)