S. Korean, U.S. defense firms join forces in developing advanced radar

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean defense firm has reached a preliminary agreement with a U.S. company to develop an advanced radar for drones carrying out observation missions at high altitudes, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

Huneed Technologies, a local defense firm, and the U.S.-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. signed the memorandum of understanding to develop a radar system that can be used for operations at altitudes of 13 kilometers and above, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The two firms will jointly develop the high-resolution observation radar for drones, with Huneed supplying a homegrown active electronically scanned array (AESA) antenna, it added.

The AESA system can detect and track multiple targets simultaneously and extensively, as the beam of radio waves is electronically steered to points in different directions without moving the antenna.

"The agreement indicates that South Korean defense firms' technology competitiveness has now reached a level that allows them to become key partners with global aeronautical defense companies," First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin said during the signing ceremony.

Jang said that the government will make efforts to broaden the range of research collaboration with the United States and expand the bilateral alliance to cover not only security but also cutting-edge industries and technology sectors as well.

The ceremony took place on the margins of the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2023, which runs through Sunday.



view larger image The U.S. Air Force's F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets are displayed at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2023 at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, in this file photo taken Oct. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr

(END)