Unification minister urges N. Korea to make 'right' choice of returning to dialogue

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho on Wednesday called on North Korea to make the "right" choice of returning to dialogue amid Pyongyang's provocations, as he reaffirmed Seoul's stance on seeking a principle-based relationship with the North.

Kim made the remarks during a meeting of a government-civilian committee on the act on the development of inter-Korean relations, which by law deliberates on the government's five-year plan on inter-Korean relations. The latest version that will be discussed in Wednesday's meeting encompasses the blueprint for 2023-27.

"While sternly responding to North Korea's provocations, the government will accomplish reciprocal development by pushing for orderly exchange and cooperation," Kim said, reiterating the government's stance on a principle-based inter-Korean relationship.

Kim said the government will push for the "transparent" and "efficient" provision of necessary humanitarian support regardless of political circumstance but Seoul will also raise issues on universal values, such as the North's human rights record.

"North Korea should cease its wrong behavior that worsens people's livelihood and isolates itself and return to the open door of dialogue as soon as possible," Kim said. "I want to take this time to urge the North to make the right choice."

Among the five key goals laid out for the 2023-27 plan are pushing for Pyongyang's denuclearization, normalizing inter-Korean ties based on principles, resolving the North's human rights issue and strengthening analysis on North Korean intelligence.

They mark a shift from the plan established during the former Moon Jae-in administration, which included establishing permanent peace and an economic community on the Korean Peninsula as well as pushing for the sustainable development of inter-Korean ties.



