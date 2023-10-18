Seoul, New Jersey sign MOU for tighter cooperation

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The city of Seoul signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with New Jersey on Wednesday to boost bilateral cooperation in various sectors, the city government said.

The MOU signed between Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will pave the way for human and information exchanges across various sectors, including economy, education, science and culture, according to city officials.

Both parties also agreed to pursue a joint push for partnerships in trade and investment and an initiative to foster small and medium-sized firms and startups, and jointly come up with ways to vitalize their respective economies.

The New Jersey governor is currently visiting Seoul to participate in an event held on the day to attract investment in his state. It marks the first visit to South Korea by a New Jersey governor.

Noted for his deep understanding of Asian countries, including South Korea, Murphy spearheaded the passage of legislation last year requiring schools in the state to teach Asian American history.

New Jersey hosts the third-largest Korean population in the United States and is home to the main U.S. headquarters of Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. It was also the first state to designate Korean Hanbok Day and Kimchi Day.



view larger image Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors on Oct. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

