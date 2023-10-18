Ex-Loona member Chuu debuts as soloist with 'Howl'

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Chuu, a former member of K-pop girl group Loona and versatile TV personality, said Wednesday that she wants to wow listeners with her voice as she embarks on her solo career with music with a touch of maturity.

Her debut solo album, "Howl," consists of five songs -- the title track of the same name, "Underwater," "My Palace," "Aliens" and "Hitchhiker."

"Howl" is a song that is quite different from the bright, cheerful and lovely image of Chuu that the public has known so far.

"Everyone experiences moments of hurt in their lives. But I think this song can bring back courage and hope by bringing out the moments I wanted to ignore even when I cannot talk about my true feelings," she said during a media showcase held in Seoul a few hours before the album's release at 6 p.m. "It feels like a song of comfort that can be shouted out to the world."



view larger image Chuu, a former member of K-pop girl group Loona, poses for photos during a media showcase for her debut solo album, "Howl," in Seoul on Oct. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

The 23-year-old singer debuted as a member of Loona in 2017 and has since been active in various fields, including music, TV variety shows, advertising and modeling.

She then had a conflict with her former agency, BlockBerry Creative, over financial settlement issues.

She filed an injunction to suspend her exclusive contract with the agency and a separate lawsuit to nullify the contract last year, which she won.

In the process, she had to terminate her approximately five-year career as a Loona member since the agency removed her from the 12-piece group for alleged verbal abuse against staff. Chuu has also practically denied the allegation, saying she has done nothing to feel ashamed of.

When asked how she felt about the conflict, the 23-year-old became emotional.

"I was disappointed and upset to be involved in an issue with an unwanted topic, but most of all, I was very sorry to the fans who must have been going through a difficult time. As I told the fans, I didn't do anything unpresentable," she said, wiping her tears with a tissue.

"But I think I prepared this album well and with conviction," she added.

In April 2023, she found a new home at a new agency, ATRP, and has been active in TV variety shows and advertising since then.



view larger image Chuu, a former member of K-pop girl group Loona, poses for photos during a media showcase for her debut solo album, "Howl," in Seoul on Oct. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

Asked about her strength as a vocalist, she singled out her "conflicting charm" as a person who can showcase both her bright and cheerful side, as well as her more serious and mature side.

"I think many people have seen me on variety shows, but they haven't heard me sing with my voice. I'd like to give them the impression that 'Chuu has this kind of voice,' ... I want to be remembered as a singer who has a good and comfortable voice."

Following her departure from the group, 11 other members also filed similar lawsuits against the former agency and formed new project groups under different agencies. The group is currently inactive with no members under the former agency.

She is hoping the members will be reunited as a group at some point.

"Recently, when I met with the members, we agreed that we would leave open the possibility of performing on stage with all 12 members. We think it would be great to be able to show it to the fans as soon as possible if they want. I hope that day comes soon."

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)