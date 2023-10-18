The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

Yoon names new president of Constitutional Court

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday named a current justice of the Constitutional Court as its new chief, his office said.

Justice Lee Jong-seok, who has been serving on the nine-member bench since 2018, was picked to replace Constitutional Court President Yoo Nam-seok following his retirement next month, according to presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki.



-----------------

S. Korea's top nuclear envoy discusses N.K.-Russia arms cooperation with NATO official

SEOUL -- Kim Gunn, South Korea's top nuclear envoy, met with a senior official of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Wednesday and discussed North Korean issues, including its suspected arms deal with Russia, the foreign ministry said.

In the meeting with Angus Lapsley, NATO's assistant secretary-general for defense policy and planning, the two sides shared deep concerns over the increasing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, and agreed to communicate closely for a united and stern response to the North's future provocations, including the buildup of nuclear and missile programs.



-----------------

Yoon, ruling party leaders agree on need to better look after people's lives

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with leaders of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Wednesday and agreed on the need to communicate more closely to better look after people's lives, his office said.

The meeting was held over lunch at the presidential office with the attendance of PPP leader Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, floor leader Rep. Yun Jae-ok, chief policymaker Rep. Yoo Ui-dong and secretary-general Rep. Lee Man-hee.



-----------------



U.S. envoy calls for 'durable solutions' to improve N.K. human rights

SEOUL -- The recent forced repatriation of North Koreans in China is one incident that calls on the need for like-minded countries to discuss "durable solutions" for those seeking to leave the reclusive country, the new U.S. envoy for North Korean human rights said Wednesday.

Julie Turner, the special representative for Pyongyang's human rights issues, expressed hope that the United States and South Korea will work together to help bring about a tangible change to the dire situation in the North.



-----------------

Party members seek injunction suspending opposition leader Lee from duties

SEOUL -- Thousands of rank-and-file members of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday filed for an injunction seeking to suspend party leader Lee Jae-myung from his duties.

The injunction request was filed by 2,223 DP members with the Seoul Southern District Court a week after prosecutors indicted Lee without physical detention over corruption charges connected to a scandal-ridden land development project.





(END)