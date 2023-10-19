Russian FM arrives in N. Korea: KCNA

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in North Korea earlier this week, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday, as the two countries move to strengthen military ties amid speculation over their suspected arms deal.

Lavrov arrived at Pyongyang International Airport on Wednesday at the invitation of North Korea's foreign ministry "amid the enthusiasm of friendship growing higher than ever," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The visit follows the rare summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 13.

"The Russian foreign minister's visit to the DPRK will mark a significant occasion in further consolidating the friendship and solidarity between the two countries, promoting the mutual trust, further energizing the bilateral relations in all fields and developing them onto a new high stage, true to the noble intention of the top leaders of the two countries," the KCNA said.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Lavrov and his delegation were received by his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui, and Russian Ambassador to North Alexandr Matsegora at the airport.

During his trip, Lavrov is widely expected to meet Choe to discuss ways to bolster bilateral cooperation, including preparations for Putin's possible reciprocal visit to Pyongyang.

The KCNA said Lavrov's visit comes at a time "when the traditional DPRK-Russia relations have reached a new strategic level to meet the requirements of the new era."



