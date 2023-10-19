Go to Contents
(LEAD) Yoon picks former Capital Defense commander as vice defense minister

11:36 October 19, 2023

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in last two paras)

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday named a former chief of the Capital Defense Command as the new vice defense minister, his office said.

Kim Seon-ho, a retired Army lieutenant general and graduate of the Korea Military Academy, will serve in the new role starting Friday, the presidential office said.

view larger image This photo provided by the presidential office shows new Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by the presidential office shows new Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It is the first time in eight years that a former general has been appointed to the post in charge of overseeing defense policy, which was previously held by private experts or government officials.

Known as an expert in the field of military power and planning, Kim held various posts in the military during his 33 years of service, including commander of the Capital Mechanized Infantry Division and director of force planning at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

