Hanwha Aerospace wins 236 bln-won parts supply deal from British firm

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. said Thursday it won a 235.6 billion-won (US$174 million) component supply deal from British aircraft manufacturer Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

Under the deal, the South Korean aerospace company will provide tilting and blade system components to be used in the VX4, Vertical Aerospace's unmanned electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft model, until 2036.

Vertical Aerospace is currently developing the VX4 under a 2026 commercial release goal. The company is known to have secured orders for over 1,450 units in total from various global aviation companies.

In August of last year, Hanwha Aerospace signed a deal with the London-based company to provide electromechanical actuators for the VX4.

The latest deal was signed on the occasion of this year's annual Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition currently under way at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.



view larger image This photo provided by Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Oct. 19, 2023, shows officials from the company and British aircraft manufacturer Vertical Aerospace Ltd. at a signing ceremony for a parts supply deal held at the annual Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition under way at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

