Yoon to make five-day trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will make a five-day trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar later this week, his office said Thursday.

Yoon will make a state visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Saturday to Tuesday followed by a state visit to Doha, Qatar, from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo.

In Riyadh, he will hold a summit with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, while in Doha, he will hold a summit with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kim told a press briefing.

"Given that the conflict between Israel and Hamas is directly connected to peace in the Middle East and the regional order, we expect there to be discussions on the security situation during the summits with Saudi Arabia and Qatar," Kim said.

Yoon will also attend various business events in both countries before returning home early next Thursday.

Yoon will be the first South Korean president to make a state visit to either nation.

He will be accompanied on the trip by first lady Kim Keon Hee.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, give farewell greetings while boarding the presidential plane at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on June 24, 2023, after a three-day state visit to Vietnam. (Yonhap)

