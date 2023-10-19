Go to Contents
POSCO Holdings Q3 operating profit up 33.3 pct to 1.2 tln won

16:00 October 19, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc. on Thursday estimated its third-quarter operating earnings at 1.2 trillion won (US$884 million), up 33.3 percent from a year earlier.

Sales decreased 10.4 percent to 19 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.

The operating profit was 5.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
