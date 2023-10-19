The Kid LAROI's new song featuring BTS' Jungkook to be out Friday

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Kid LAROI's new song, featuring Jungkook of BTS, will be released Friday, the Australian pop star said on his social media account Thursday.

The new song, "Too Much," featuring Jungkook and British rapper Central Cee, will be out at 8 p.m. Friday, the singer-songwriter and rapper said on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

Earlier this month, The Kid LAROI posted a photo with Jungkook, teasing his collaboration with the K-pop vocalist on his upcoming song.

Jungkook's first solo album, "Golden," is set to be released on Nov. 3. He is also slated for a performance at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 5 in Paris.



view larger image BTS member Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr

(END)